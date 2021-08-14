Eileen M. LaPoint-Battles RUTLAND —The funeral service for Eileen M. LaPoint-Battles, 95, who died March 11, 2020, was held Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. John Tokaz, pastor. Organist was Angela Lundrigan and vocalist was Erica Mclaughlin. The eulogy was by Charlene Ross. Burial followed in Shrewsbury Center Cemetery. A reception took place at Shrewsbury Community Meeting House. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.