Eileen (O’Connor) Camp BURLINGTON — Eileen T. (O’Connor) Camp, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning March 17, 2021, at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington, Vermont. The irony that she passed on St. Patrick’s Day was lost on no one who knew her. She was born on April 15, 1930, and raised in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Jeremiah F. and Catherine (Courtney) O’Connor, which made it easy for her children to remember her birthday annually. She was one of six fiercely Irish children. She graduated from Hartford (Connecticut) High School in 1947, received a BA from St Joseph’s College in West Hartford (Connecticut) in 1951, and a Master's degree (with honors) in Special Education from Bridgewater (Connecticut) State College. She initially taught English in the public schools in Hartford (Connecticut) and subsequently was an educator in military dependent schools in Europe, mostly France. After completing her teaching duties to military dependents, she returned to the United States and continued teaching in South Berry (Connecticut), West Hartford (Connecticut), Farmington (Connecticut), Rutland (Vermont) and Woodstock (Vermont). In her retirement, she enjoyed local community service to her church and to institutions that focused on public education and historic preservation. Of the many activities that she focused her time following retirement as a teacher and full-time mother, she was an avid servant to her local church, and greatly enjoyed her role as a guide and interpreter for the Billings Farm Museum in Woodstock (Vermont) and spent many happy hours in her garden. Eileen wintered and later resided in Bradenton, Florida, where she was surrounded by loyal and supportive friends. She was active in her church, St. Peter and St. Paul, and volunteered at Sea Breeze Elementary School. She also found time to feed her worldly spirit and took many trips to Europe to explore notable landmarks, including Hadrian’s Wall, Ireland’s many villages and the sites seen on walking tours of Paris, France. She enjoyed several tours of the Holy Land with her church friends. Eileen is survived by her three sons, Dr. Phillip Jr. (Mary) Camp, Paul (Kate) Camp, Peter (Fran) Camp; six grandchildren, Andrew, Geoffrey, Elizabeth “Libby,” Willem, Hunter, Spencer; and several nieces and nephews. Eileen was predeceased by her siblings, Daniel O’Connor, Dorothy O’Connor, Ruthann Ottati, Marie Varrone and Kay Campbell. Instead of flowers or gifts, donations may be made in her name to either the Alzheimer’s Association or Catholic Charities for the education of children. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 27, beginning at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Woodstock. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton at a later date. The Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock is assisting the family. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com.
