Eileen Stouter PAWLET — Eileen Stouter, age 103, died peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, leaving fond memories in the hearts of many. She was born on March 20, 1916, in Paterson, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Higgins) Maher. Eileen graduated Montclair State in 1937, and in 1942 married Paul B. Stouter, with whom she shared 65 loving years. In earlier years, Eileen enjoyed many sports, especially swimming, sewing and spending time with her family and friends. She taught school in Lakewood, New Jersey, and after moving to Vermont in 1968, she taught in Dorset. In their retirement, she and Paul enjoyed many winters in Florida. Eileen was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Paul; brother Peter Maher; several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Eileen Stouter; and cousins Patricia Green and Jane Kelly. She was grateful and blessed for her extended family relationships with nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Pawlet, at noon. Friends may call on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 5–8 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY 12832. Burial will be in Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet.
