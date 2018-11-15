Elaine Anderson RUTLAND TOWN - Elaine Anderson, 88, of Rutland Town, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2018, following a brief illness. She was born on Oct. 5, 1930, in Fort Covington, NY, the daughter of Herbert and Rita Bashaw. She graduated from the Fort Covington High School. Elaine became a Registered Nurse in 1951 and worked for Rutland Regional Medical Center for 40 years, primarily in the woman’s and children’s unit. Elaine enjoyed knitting, sewing, gardening and loved spending time with her beloved family. Survivors include three daughters Nancy (Kevin) Stevens, of Mendon, Barbara (David) Corliss, of Tinmouth, Patricia Anderson, of Rutland Town; her son-in-law, Gary Paolillo; two sisters, three brothers; five grandchildren Heather (Bryan) Weatherford, Jeremy Corliss, Andrew Corliss, Ashley (Jeremy) Waite, Samantha Loso; five great-grandchildren Anderson, Holden and Palmer Weatherford, Sarah and Elaina Waite; as well as her nieces and nephews. Elaine was predeceased by her husband, Robert, in May 2006; a daughter, Michele "Mickey," in September 2017; a son, Daniel, in April 2012; and a granddaughter, Stacey. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at the Barnard Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
