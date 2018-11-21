Elaine Anderson rites RUTLAND TOWN - The memorial service for Elaine Anderson, 88, who died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, was held Monday, Nov. 19, at Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford, officiated. The eulogy was given by granddaughter Ashley Waite. Burial will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
