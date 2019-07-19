Elaine Anderson RUTLAND TOWN — The graveside service for Elaine Anderson, 88, who died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in Riverside Cemetery in Proctor with the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home.
