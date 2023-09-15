Elaine Fielder Hall NACOGDOCHES, TX — Memorial services for Elaine Fielder Hall, 96, formerly of Rutland and Poultney, VT and recently of Nacogdoches, TX, will be at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September24, 2023, at Christ Episcopal Church, 502 East Starr Ave., Nacogdoches, TX 75961. Mrs. Hall passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in Nacogdoches. She was born September 1, 1926, in Providence, Rhode Island. To view the obituary for Mrs. Hall, please go to www.lairdfh.net and select Obituaries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.