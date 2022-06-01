Elaine H. Senecal WEST RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Elaine H. Senecal, who died Dec. 19, 2021, will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. Bridget's Church in West Rutland.
Rain likely. High 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 12:55 am
