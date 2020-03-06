Elaine I. Bronson CASTLETON — Elaine Irene Bronson, 66, of Castleton died Wednesday evening, March 4, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born on June 29, 1953, in Shirley, Massachusetts, the daughter of Edward and Irene (Marois) Smith. Mrs. Bronson graduated from the Fair Haven Union High School in 1971 and Castleton College in 1976, earning her master’s degree in special education from the College of St. Joseph. She operated a home daycare for many years and was employed by the Fair Haven Union High School for 13 years and for the last year, by the Rutland Public Schools as a special educator. Mrs. Bronson loved her dog, "Reggie," birds and gardening. Survivors include two daughters, Emelia Bronson of Porters Corners, New York, and Celina Bronson of Castleton; a stepson, Dennis M. Bronson Jr. of Milton; two grandsons, Jaxon Long and Matthew Long; two sisters, Carolyn Putnam of Pittsford and Kathy Smith of Milton; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Dennis M. Bronson Sr., on Nov. 7, 2013; and a sister, Debbie Mathews, in 2001. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Durfee Funeral Home; prayer services will follow. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Castleton American Legion Hall. Burial will be at a later date in the St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
