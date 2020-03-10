Elaine I. Bronson rites CASTLETON — The memorial service for Elaine Irene Bronson, 66, who died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, was held Saturday at Durfee Funeral Home. The Rev. Erik Ugochukwu officiated. Words of remembrance were by Emelia and Celina Bronson, and Dylan Blackmer. A celebration of life followed at Castleton American Legion Hall. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
