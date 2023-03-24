Elaine J. Perry Rutland — Elaine J Perry, 90, died on March 20, after a long illness. She was born April 28, 1932, to Everett and Doris Holt in Keene, New Hampshire. The family moved to Cavendish, where Elaine grew up. At the age of 15, Elaine left home and moved to Rutland to work at the old Rutland Hospital. Elaine married Robert C. Perry in Cavendish on April 28, 1951, her birthday, and they shared a very special relationship for 54 years until Bob’s death on October 3, 2005. Elaine did a lot of volunteer work for senior citizens, especially through the One-to-One Program. Survivors include three sons, Robert J Perry of Rutland, David K Perry of Bomoseen and Christopher J Perry of Rutland, three granddaughters, Lindsay Perry of Shrewsbury, Stephany Perry of South Carolina, and Mackenzie Perry of South Carolina, and one grandson Jeremy Piotrowski of New Hampshire, three great grandchildren Haley Piotrowski of New Hampshire, Hayden and Carter Hardy of South Carolina, two brothers Gary Holt of Wallingford and Wayne Holt of Brandon and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a brother Bruce Holt, a sister Jacqueline Kalenack, and daughter in law Zanah Perry. She is also survived by Beverly Perry who was like a daughter to her. Per her wishes, there will be no services.
