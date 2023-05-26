Elaine Roberts Thornton ESSEX JUNCTION — Elaine Roberts Thornton of Essex Junction, age 85, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 21,2023, at Neville Place Care Center, Cambridge Massachusetts surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Elaine was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, music, church, and the community. Elaine was born on December 23,1937 in Rutland, VT to the late Richard Stace and Mildred (Ranger) Roberts. Elaine graduated from Rutland High School in 1955. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Vermont in 1960. It was at UVM where she met Jane Trono, who would become her treasured lifelong best friend. It was also where she met the love of her life Paul B. Thornton when he, by chance, visited the campus one day. They were married at the Rutland Baptist Church on November 26, 1960 and were together for over 60 years until his passing in 2021. Music was Elaine’s passion. For many years she taught the piano, giving lessons to children and adults out of her home on Maple Street in Essex Junction. Later in her career she became an accomplished church organist, playing at the United Church of Colchester as well as Grace United Methodist Church in Essex Junction. Anyone that knew Elaine was aware of her fondness for the Royal Family, in particular Queen Elizabeth II. She acquired an impressive collection of memorabilia often being asked to display and present at the local libraries. She also enjoyed traveling with her sister. Among the places they visited were: England, Wales, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Germany, Vancouver and Victoria British Columbia. Elaine is survived by her devoted son Richard, and daughter-in-law Judy McGrail Thornton of Arlington, MA; cherished sister Gail R. Bongavene and her husband William of Rutland, VT; loved Aunt of Mark R. Thornton and his wife, Robbin of Omaha, NE; Shane A. Thornton and his wife Lisa of Middletown Springs, VT; Lance P. Thornton and his wife Charlotte of Simpsonville, SC; Mary Beth Chartrand and her husband Dan of Brandon , VT; Todd A. Thornton and his wife Tina of Forest Dale, VT and Jason L. Roberts of Rutland, VT. In addition to her beloved husband and loving parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her dear brother Lowell E. Roberts, his wife Sue Roberts, brother-in-law S. Ray Thornton and his wife Velma. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 30,2023, at 1:00pm at The United Church of Colchester, 900 Main Street, Colchester, VT. Pastor Russell Willis will officiate.
