Elaine ”Tish” Senecal WEST RUTLAND — Elaine H. "Tish" Senecal died Dec. 19, 2021, in her home. Born June 3, 1936, in Rutland, she and her sisters spent time during their younger years in a residential home for children, run by the Catholic Church. After her children were grown, she worked as receiving manager for Zayre department store, including acquisition by Ames, and retired after 23 years. Mrs. Senecal was also a seamstress, dressmaker, making and donating crocheted afghans to the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center for cancer patients. She enjoyed traveling across the country attending bluegrass festivals and a trip to Ireland. Survivors include her children, Debra Carruth, Diana Peters, Louie, Michael, Douglas, Karleene and Kathleen Senecal; her sisters, Claire Savage, Dorothy Wells; 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Louie H. Senecal, in June 2021; a grandson and granddaughter; a sister, Judith Bean; her father, Ernest Hemenway, and her mother, Theresa (King). Celebration of life and graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.