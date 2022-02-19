Elbert B. Cole Jr. TOPEKA, Kan. — Elbert Burgess Cole Jr. died on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the age of 83. E.B. was a man of many nicknames, but most knew him as Budge. He served 38 years in the Air Force and Air National Guard retiring from the 190th Air Refueling Wing in 1995. In 1990, he deployed for Operation Desert Storm and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. Budge was born in Ludlow, Vermont, on Aug. 22, 1938, as the second of six children. Budge is survived by his four children, Gordon (Shirley) Cole Sr., Bryan (Carrie) Cole, Sean (James) Nelson, and Ellie Cole; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; five siblings, three godchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Julia Ann O’Bryan. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Dove Cremations & Funerals Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS 66610. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time. Burial with military honors will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery following the service. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for his family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
