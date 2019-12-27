Elbert C. Crosby DANBY — Elbert C. Crosby of Danby passed away on Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 73. Elbert was a beloved father and husband. He was an unconditionally kind and generous person who always had a smile, story and a joke for everyone he met. Elbert was born to Goodwin Crosby and Anne Coleman Crosby on Jan. 4, 1946, in Rutland. Elbert married Suzanne French March 5, 1971. With the exception of Elbert’s service in the Navy, his entire career was at E.C. Crosby’s in Danby as the third generation owner/operator. He was predeceased by his mother, father and sister Donna Crosby. Elbert enjoyed hearing other people's stories and was fond to find an ear to share his own. He made friends easily and was loved by all. While travel and a love of the natural world were passions of Elbert’s, the town he called home was in his bones. He took pride in the place in the world he carved to raise a family and be part of the community. For those who knew his keen sense of direction, he could always find his way near and far, now especially, the way home. Elbert is survived by his wife, Suzanne Crosby; and his children and their spouses Bert Crosby (Samantha Tilton), Susannah Kate Keller (Travis Keller) and Emily Anne Crosby; also survived by the light of his life, four granddaughters. A service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
