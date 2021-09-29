Eldine C. Jelley LUDLOW — The beautiful presence of Eldine Christine Jelley has made her way to heaven on Sept. 22, 2021. She was born Nov. 24, 1937, in Springfield, Vermont, to Howard and Pearl Emerson, the eldest daughter of seven. She married Frank Warren Johnson raising her family on Elm Hill. Fiercely independent in the era of the working woman, she started young, living and working at Cutlers Convalescent Center, later Vermont Research, Grand Union, and her own cleaning service. She loved the oceans and lakes, enjoying many trips to Sunapee, Hampton, Maine and Florida. A beautiful woman inside and out with her caring nature, she later married Fredrick Jelley, and made her home in Ludlow, Vermont. Surviving family are her son, Michael W. Johnson; daughter, Debra L. Johnson; grandsons, Jessie M. Johnson and Corey S. Johnson; siblings, Lynde Emerson, Leo Emerson, Roy Emerson, Janice Emerson Logan; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husbands; brother, John Emerson, and sister, Joann Emerson Metz. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please keep the Jelley family in your prayers today and the days ahead.
