Eleanor D'Ambrogio MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Eleanor D’Ambrogio, 82, died Feb. 14, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Aug. 18, 1937, the daughter of Hugo and Josefine (Messner) Jandke. She was married to Richard D’Ambrogio for 60 years; he died Dec. 20, 2019. Mrs. D'Ambrogio was a schoolteacher in New York. Survivors include three sons, Robert D’Ambrogio of Princeton, New Jersey, Richard D’Ambrogio of South Carolina and Adam D’Ambrogio of Yorktown Heights, New York; a brother, Walter Jandke; four grandchildren, a great-grandson; nieces and nephews. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.