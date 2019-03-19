Eleanor "Elly" Clark POULTNEY — Eleanor “Elly” Clark, 91, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her residence, after a period of failing health. She was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Staten Island, New York, the daughter of Angelo and Theresa (Brocato) Spadaro. She graduated high school, attended the Fashion Institute in Bronx, New York, and studied Physical Education. She married Thomas P. Clark in Staten Island. Mrs. Clark worked for many years at Loehman’s department store in Brooklyn, New York. She belonged to ice skating clubs, marching bands, and was active in opera and stage work in New York City. She enjoyed vacation on Lake St. Catherine and in Poultney, was a member of the Women’s Guild at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, Young at Heart Club and Rescue Squad thrift store. Survivors include her children Thomas Clark, of Poultney, Patricia Clark Davidson, of Brooklyn, New York; and her sister, Jean Brown, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband in 2002; and her sisters Anne and Mildred. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at St. Raphael the Arch Angel Catholic Church in Poultney, with the Rev. Lourduraja Simeone as celebrant. Burial will be at a later date in Poultney Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Poultney Young at Hearts Club, 206 Furnace St., Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
