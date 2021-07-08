Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.