Eleanor (Fifield) Knapp RUTLAND — Eleanor Mary (Fifield) Knapp, 95, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away peacefully Dec. 31, 2020, with her family by her side, in Gainesville, Florida. Born in Pittsfield in 1925, Eleanor was the daughter of Hattie (Potter) and Clayton H. Fifield. After graduating from Whitcomb High School in Bethel, Vermont, in 1943, she went to work for Tampax Inc, initially making bandages for the war effort. Her entire work-life was spent there. In 1947, she married Keith B. Knapp. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Gay Anderson, her son-in-law, Thomas Anderson; two brothers, Fletcher Fifield and John Fifield; two beloved grandsons, Joshua Anderson and Clayton Anderson; and many nieces, nephews and their families. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Janet (Fifield) O’Brien of Rutland, Eleanor’s cousin, who took special care of her in her last years. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Keith, in 1999; her sister, Agnes (Fifield) Bradley; two brothers, Richard Fifield and Kimball Fifield; and her nephew, Gerald (Jerry) Fifield. Excelling at many handicrafts including ceramics, crocheted afghans, children’s pajamas and hairpin lace, Eleanor also enjoyed any time spent outdoors, no matter the season. Her family, both close and extended, was her deepest love. Services for Eleanor will be held on July 21, 2021, at Tossing Funeral Home in Rutland, beginning with a welcome at 12 p.m., followed by the service at 1 p.m., officiated by Clayton Anderson. The ceremony then moves to Pittsfield Village Cemetery for a short interment service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to the charity of your choice in her name.
