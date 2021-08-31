Eleanor Genovesi Boyko RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Eleanor Agnes Genovesi Boyko, 104, who died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, was celebrated Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Peter Church in Rutland. The Rev. Fr. John Tokaz officiated. The organist was Angela Lundrigan and vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
