Eleanor Hommel RUTLAND TOWN — Eleanor (Hague) Hommel, 96, of Rutland Town, died Sept. 15, 2019, at The Meadows. She was born in Delmar, NY, on April 6, 1923, daughter of John and Ella (Agard) Hague. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1941, and attended Syracuse University and Cornell University, where she studied nursing. In 1943, she married Roger Hommel, who died in 1991. In 1993, she married Edwin Lemke, who died in 1995. She lived for many years in Manlius, NY, and Union Springs, NY, and spent many winters in Key Largo, FL. She moved to Vermont in 2008. During her long life, she was involved in a variety of civic, religious, educational and artistic endeavors. She was an avid reader and painter, and also enjoyed swimming, square dancing and playing music. She was an animal lover and while raising her family in Manlius, taught her children to ride horses and care for a small herd of beef cows. She had a dog almost to the end of her life. She and her husband, Roger, both had private pilot licenses and enjoyed attending fly-in breakfasts. Throughout her life, she was sustained by a deep faith which quietly influenced others. Surviving are a son, Timothy Hommel, of Conrad, IA, and two daughters Priscilla (Robert) Hoag, of Owego, NY, and Nancy (Richard) Luzer, of Poultney; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; a daughter-in-law, Jane Hommel, of Eldora, IA; and a sister, Arleen Hilgenhurst Gregg, of Brentwood, TN. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Anne Arthur. A family memorial service will be held at a later date and burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Fabius, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 1 Scale Ave., Bldg. 12a, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.