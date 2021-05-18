Eleanor J. Bushey rites FAIR HAVEN — The graveside service for Eleanor Jeanette Bushey, 88, who died Feb. 4, 2021, was held Saturday, May 15, in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. Family and friends shared in the service. Bearers were Zachary Vannier Jr., Michael Briggs Jr., John Phillips Jr., Joshua and Cory Bushey, and Troy Luther Jr. Arrangements were by Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.