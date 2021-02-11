Eleanor J. Bushey FAIR HAVEN — Eleanor Jeanette Bushey, age 88, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Eleanor was born in Hubbardton on Dec. 11, 1932. She was the daughter of Marjorie (Cheney) and Clarence Beayon Sr. She grew up in Hubbardton where she received her early education and graduated from Fair Haven High School, class 1950. Following graduation, she moved to St. Albans for work. There, she met her future husband, Donald Bushey. They were married on Feb. 2, 1951. They made their home in Fair Haven where they raised their family. Mr. Bushey predeceased her Feb. 18, 1993. She was employed by General Electric in Rutland for more than 20 years. She retired in 1993. She enjoyed bingo, fishing and drawing. She was a wonderful cook and baker. She loved God and was always a giver to those in need. Her family was her life. She is survived by her children, Teresa Phillips (John) of Hydeville, Diane Mancuso (John), John Bushey (Cindy), Lisa Bushey, all of Fair Haven, Patty Vannier (Zack) of Queensbury, New York, Lori Rheaume (Leo) of Cornwall, Roy Bushey (Donna) of Florida, Roger Bushey (Diane) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Donanne Booth Bushey of Connecticut; and a sister; Marlene Beayon of Connecticut. Thirty-one grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was also predeceased by a son, Joseph Bushey, and a daughter, Nancy Bushey; sisters, Marjorie Haley and Anna Hewitt; and brothers, Clarence Beayon Jr., Henry Beayon, Everett Beayon, Joseph Beayon and Chester Beayon. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
