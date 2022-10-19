Eleanor J. Dell Veneri Huckins RUTLAND — Eleanor Joan Dell Veneri Huckins, formerly of Rutland, VT will be laid to rest beside her mother, Josephine Dell Veneri at 1 PM on Monday, October 24, 2022 in Calvary Cemetery. Much loved mother of three children and the daughter of the original owners of Dell Veneri Bakery, she passed away in 1988, at age 50. Anyone is welcome to join us. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
