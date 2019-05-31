Eleanor L. Greenwood rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Eleanor L. “Ellie” Greenwood, 76, who died May 16, 2019, was held Thursday, May 30, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. John C. Weatherhogg, senior minister, officiated. Alastair Stout was musician and accompanist. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren were vocalists. Family and friends offered words of remembrance. Burial was in Grace Church Memorial Garden. A collation followed in the Church Parlor. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
