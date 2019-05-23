Eleanor L. Greenwood RUTLAND — Eleanor L. “Ellie” Greenwood, 76, of Rutland, passed away May 16, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, with her family by her side. Ellie, daughter of Ralph Nelson Sr. and Odessa (King) Nelson, was born May 24, 1942, in Columbus, Georgia. Ellie earned an Associate of Business degree from Perry Business College in Columbus. In 1963, she married Alan Greenwood; in 1964, gave birth to their only child, Renée; and in 1965, they moved to Rutland. She was undoubtedly known for her profound work ethic. As a 50-year resident of Rutland, she held a variety of positions in businesses such as So-Fro Fabrics, The Artful Dodger, Thomas Insurance and Professional Nurses Services. Many in the community fondly knew Ellie as a staple of JC Penney, where she worked from 1995 until its closing in 2015. Ellie is survived by her daughter, Renée Greenwood Henry, and her son-in-law, Michael Henry Jr., of West Rutland; three grandchildren Jessica, Amanda and Joey; and seven great-grandchildren Cami, Saoirse, David, Quinn, McKenna, Skyla and Levi. She was predeceased by her parents; her two siblings Mildred Nelson Chapel and Ralph Nelson Jr.; and her life partner of over 30 years, Robert “Howdy” Harvey. The memorial service will be held at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. John C. Weatherhogg, senior minister, officiating. Burial will be in the Grace Church Memorial Garden. A collation will follow in the Church Parlor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are with Tossing Funeral Home.
