Eleanor L. Greenwood RUTLAND — The memorial service for Eleanor L. “Ellie” Greenwood, 76, who died May 16, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, with the Rev. John C. Weatherhogg officiating. Burial will be in Grace Church Memorial Garden. Following the service, a collation will be held in the Church Parlor. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
