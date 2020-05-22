Eleanor M. Drinwater RUTLAND — Eleanor May Drinwater, 87, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born May 21, 1932, in Rutland, the daughter of William N. and Helen A. (Warren) Drinwater. She graduated in 1950 from Mount St. Joseph Academy. Ms. Drinwater was employed by Cornish Wire for 20 years and then Tampax for 30 years until her retirement. She was a member of Christ the King Church and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to Lake George and Maine, reading and shopping. Survivors include two siblings, Marjorie A. Boyer of Wallingford and William Drinwater of Proctor, several nieces and nephews. Ms. Drinwater was predeceased by three siblings, Shirley Monahan in 2004, John “Jack” Drinwater in 1996 and Charles Drinwater in 2016. Private graveside service will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are with Aldous Funeral Home.
