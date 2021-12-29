Eleanor M. Zawistowski RUTLAND CITY — Eleanor Marie Zawistowski, age 90, passed away peacefully Dec. 22, 2021, at her home in Rutland. Eleanor was born in Sudbury on July 7, 1931. She was the daughter of Arthur and Marion (Griffin) Mallory. She grew up in Sudbury where she received her early education and graduated, with honors, from Brandon High School, class 1949. In her early years, she worked as a private secretary at Dutton Lumber Co. in Brandon and later spent 11 years working at Tampax in Rutland. In 1968, she married Henry Zawistowski. They moved to Arizona in 1973, where she worked as a private caregiver. She retired in 1995 and moved to Florida and later West Virginia. She returned to Vermont in 2006. She loved flowers and flower gardening, bird watching, knitting and home decorating. She is survived by her husband, Henry Zawistowski, of Rutland; one son, Reg (Lynn) Ryan, of Proctor, and a daughter, Jean Pelistri, of Arizona; a stepson, David (Cheryl) Zawistowski, of West Rutland, a stepdaughter, Susan (Troy) Traegda, of New Hampshire; a brother, Donald (Sue) Mallory, of Pennsylvania; a stepsister, Grace Bird, of Forest Dale, and a stepbrother, Gerald (Claire) DeLancey, of Castleton. Seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by four sisters, Viola Posmanter, Ruth Westcom, Reta Holt and Irene Hallett; two brothers, Gordon Mallory and Arthur Mallory Jr.; three stepbrothers, Bud DeLancey, Gordon DeLancey and Norman DeLancey; and two stepsisters, Priscilla Steele and Lorraine Lewis. Respecting her wishes, a private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
