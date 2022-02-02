Eleanor McKinstry Hughes SARASOTA, Fla. — Eleanor Louise McKinstry Hughes, 98, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 19, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 9, 1923, to Elizabeth Miles and Glen Morton McKinstry, in Montpelier, Vermont. She attended Vermont College in her hometown where she met and fell in love with a handsome young soldier-in-training, John Richard Hughes, who was attending Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. They were married in 1941. When Jack returned from World War II, they settled in Northfield where they proceeded to raise their family of eventually six children in Northfield, Riverton, Montpelier, Shelburne, Vermont, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Sadly, after relocating with their two youngest children to Poultney, Vermont, Jack died in 1979 and Eleanor became the family matriarch to her six children and their growing families. In 2004, Eleanor found happiness again and married her beloved neighbor, Harold Brock, of Rutland, Vermont. After Hal's passing in 2011, Eleanor moved to Sarasota, Florida, to live out the remainder of her life in the sunny south, where three of her children had eventually settled. Eleanor will be deeply missed by her six children and their spouses (John Hughes and his wife, Gaye, of Enfield, New Hampshire, Elizabeth Dwinell, of Burlington, Vermont, Sue Sevee and her husband, John, of Yarmouth, Maine, Candace Senecal, of Rutland, Vermont, Michael Hughes and his wife, Kathy, of Sarasota, Florida, and Christina Collamore and her husband, Brian ,of Rutland, Vermont); 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild! Honey, as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren, will be sorely missed by her family here on Earth but rest assured, she is most certainly being welcomed into Heaven by everyone she knew and loved along the way during her long life! Services and burial will take place at Norwich University in the summer months with her loving family at her side.
