Eleanor Park McKinnell rites PITTSFORD — The funeral service for Eleanor Park McKinnell, 89, who died May 8, 2021, was held Friday, May 14, at Brandon Congregational Church. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, officiated. Jean Childers was the organist. A son Michael McKinnell, shared remembrances. Burial followed in South Street Cemetery in Proctor. Bearers were Michael McKinnell, Timothy Devino, Jeff, Wyatt and Wendi Fitzgerald, and Edward Tomasko. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
