Eleanor Park McKinnell PITTSFORD — Eleanor Park McKinnell, age 89, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. Mrs. McKinnell was born in the Bronx, NYC, on July 11, 1931. She was the daughter of George and Elizabeth (House) Thurston. She grew up in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, where she received her early education and graduated from Lincoln High School in Teaneck, New Jersey, class of 1949. She moved to Mendham, New Jersey, where she worked at Epstein’s Department Store. She later worked at General Drafting Corp., in the mapmaking business for over 10 years. She was an amazing seamstress and had worked nights at Redman Press in Morris Plains, New Jersey. She later worked in the personnel and payroll office for Morris View Nursing Home for several years. June 4, 1977, she married James Henry McKinnell in Mendham, New Jersey. They retired to Brandon in 1977, where she belonged to the Brandon Congregational Church. Mr. McKinnell predeceased her on Feb. 2, 2012. She enjoyed camping, walking and crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She is survived by three sons, Floyd Daniels, Edward Tomasko and Michael McKinnell and his wife, Kerrie; and one daughter, Valerie McKinnell; and a sister, Janet Chambers. Seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by a brother, Frederick Thurston, and an infant sister. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Brandon Congregational Church. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, will officiate. The graveside committal service and burial will follow the ceremony, in South Street Cemetery in Proctor. Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. Those wishing to pay their respects, please wear a face covering. The family wishes to thank Jennifer Collins Hill, Kathy Fluer for all of their love, attention and care. Memorial gift, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to The Foley Cancer Clinic, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.