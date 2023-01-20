Eleanor R. Brisson RUTLAND/SHOREHAM — Eleanor R. Brisson, 88, of Rutland and Shoreham, passed away on Jan. 16, 2023, at RRMC after a brief illness with her family at her side. She was born on May 17, 1934, in Morrisville, VT the daughter of Ned and Nelda (Paquette) Russ. Eleanor married Eugene Brisson in Shoreham, VT on August 26, 1950. They were married 46 years before Gene died in 1996. Eleanor and Gene traveled during their first few years of marriage for Gene’s work. After settling in Shoreham Eleanor began working in the apple industry. She and a partner eventually opened their own business that specialized in working with produce farmers and government agencies to arrange migrant worker travel and housing. After retiring at the age of 75, Eleanor volunteered for court diversion, the Paramount Theater, the local library and many other organizations. Eleanor is survived by her brother, Richard Russ; daughter, Linda (Jordan/Butch) Atwood; son, John (Elizabeth Flynn) Brisson; daughter in-law, Terry (Bob) Douglas; granddaughter, Jennifer (Michael) Gunnell grandsons; Brian (Peggy) Atwood, Craig (Michelle) Provencher, Kevin Brisson, Jim (Angel) Brisson; 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She is survived by sisters-in-law: Judy Russ, Lorraine Audet, Thelma (Dick) Buxton, Mary Esther Macfarlane and brother in-law Armand (Pedie) Brisson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Eleanor is predeceased by her parents, her husband, sons Jerry and Jim, brother Robert and sister Shirley. A special thanks to her friends “The Clam Jaffrey” and lifelong friend Arnold Elithorpe. We wish to thank Dr. Carrie Wulfman for her dedication, and also the caring and compassionate staff at the RRMC oncology unit. Their care was greatly appreciated. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Church at 11:00 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Brandon Inn following the mass. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to a charity of your choosing. A burial will take place in the Spring of 2023 at St. Genevieve Cemetery in Shoreham. Arrangements are made by Clifford Funeral Home.
