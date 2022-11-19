Eleanor Sharlot Goodspeed Mead RUTLAND — Eleanor S. Mead, age 93, passed away on November 15, 2022 at the Pines in Rutland. She was born in Wells, Vermont, on July 24, 1929 the daughter of Floyd and Hazel (Pratt) Goodspeed. After graduating high school, she joined the workforce. She worked at Wilson's Department Store in Granville. She retired from Evergreen Bank, now known as TD Bank, on August 1, 1991. She was predeceased by her parents, a brother Richard Goodspeed (in 2004), and a sister Barbara Goodspeed (in 2011). She is survived by her niece and husband Sandy and Randy Peck, Copenhagen New York; two nieces and their husbands Andi and Stephen Rose, Watertown, New York, and Amanda and Shawn Kolano, Whitesboro, New York; and a great great niece Madison Kolano. She was a member and former treasurer of St. David's Angelican Church. Burial will be on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2 PM at the Wells Village Cemetery, Wells, VT. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
