Eleanora G. Sullivan SPRINGFIELD — Eleanora G Sullivan AKA Elaine Grace Sullivan died Saturday, April 8 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care from complications arising from a head injury sustained from an accidental fall. Elaine was born on July 7, 1937 at the Rockingham Hospital in Bellows Falls, Vermont, the daughter of John Joseph and Grace Tyrrell Sullivan. She was a highly intelligent child who could count to 20 and say her ABC’s before she was fifteen months old. Tragically she was stricken with spinal meningitis when she was about 18 months old. The illness destroyed her hearing and ability to speak and caused a seizure disorder. Her parents made every effort to help her speak again. Enlisting the aid of the Boston Children’s Hospital, the University of Michigan, and the Austine School for the Deaf. But she never regained the ability to speak. Elaine is survived by her brother and co guardian, Lawrence T (Larry) Sullivan and his wife, Adele Noble Sullivan of Poultney, Vermont; her sister-in-law Carmen Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews among them her co-guardians, Mary Beth Sullivan and Edward J Kiniry and Dawn A Cousineau who provided comfort in the last days of her life. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, John Joseph Sullivan Jr. and his wife, Nancy; her sister, Mary Agnes Sullivan Kiniry and her husband, Frances Kiniry and his second wife, Julie Kiniry; her brother, Daniel James Sullivan and his first wife, Shirley Mason; and her sister-in-law, Betty Jane Sullivan, the first wife of her brother, Larry. Elaine enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles as she had an uncanny ability to see color patterns. She also enjoyed creating art and dancing. She was an avid swimmer, enjoying this activity at her brother Dan’s place in Mattapoisett, MA, the swimming pools at her brother, Larry’s homes, the ocean, and lakes in Maine during visits with her caregiver, Shelley Wheelock, and at the Edgar May Health & Recreational Center in Springfield, VT. The family wishes to acknowledge Lincoln Street, Inc for enriching Elaine’s life through the programs and activities they provide. They also thank members of the Lincoln Street staff Hannah Samek, Katie White, Wendy Luebbert and Laural Mendes for the loving comfort they provided Elaine in her final days. Thanks are offered to her recent caregiver Diane Peterson and to Shelley Wheelock her caregiver of many years. Shelley and her husband Brian generously involved Elaine on many trips especially to Shelley’s home state of Maine. Funeral services in Bellows Falls and a gathering of family and friends will take place sometime in June. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
