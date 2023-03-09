Elena C. Courcelle LEICESTER — Elena Carmen Courcelle passed away peacefully on February 28, 2023, at her home in Leicester, VT surrounded by family. Elena was born May 21,1929 in Rutland to Armondo and Marie Flory Menduni. She graduated class of 1947 from Mount Saint Joseph Academy. She married Arthur Courcelle on August 26, 1950 and they had 66 years together before Arthur passed in 2016. She is survived by 3 children: Arthur, Jr. of Zephyrhills, FL; Dianne Harvey (Rick Hansen) of Leicester, VT; and Michael (Huong) of Naples, FL. Also 9 grandchildren: Joseph Courcelle of Orwigsburg, PA; Mary Boyer (Dave) of Bechtelsville, PA; Elizabeth Courcelle of Frisco, CO; Christopher Harvey (Susan Kersavage) of Rutland, VT; Danielle Harvey (William Bush) of Myrtle Beach, SC; Karla Baker (Jamie) of West Rutland, VT; Holly Courcelle of Tampa , FL; Michael Courcelle, Jr. (Haley) of McKenzie, TN; and Heather Thompson (Teshey) of Naples FL. Also there are 9 Great grandchildren: Delaney, Carson and Spencer Courcelle; Charlotte and Arthur Baker; Jack Harvey; Emmy and Ayla Courcelle; Davina Courcelle; and Baby girl Thompson due in March. A special thank you to Wayne Baumgaertel of Addison County Home Health & Hospice for the exceptional care he gave our mother and to us. And also to Martha Sue Harvey for the love and care she gave our mother the last year of her life. She loved you so much. Thank you to Barbara Sandillo and Brenda Hansen who acted as caregivers to Elena as well. There are no calling hours. Funeral Services will be held Friday June 2, at 11:00am at St. Peters Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.