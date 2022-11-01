Elena S. Tobin RUTLAND — Elena S. Tobin, 81 of Rutland, VT died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born in Rutland on April 25, 1941, the daughter of Waino and Elma (Kangas) Syria. Elena grew up in Mt. Holly, VT and graduated from Black River High School and Rutland Business School. She worked in various office positions, as a substitute teacher, and as an LNA. Elena was a talented artist and exhibited in many art galleries. She enjoyed tent camping, hiking, photography, gardening, sewing, and baking. Elena had a large garden and knew what vegetables her neighbor friends liked and would drop off vegetables to them. Every year she made her famous zucchini bread that she gave to neighbors “in lieu” of a Christmas card. Elena loved to swim daily in Glen Lake and would challenge her daughter to go earlier and end the season later each year. She made a game of “I see the lake first” each time. Elena was proud of her Finnish nationality and had lots of “SISU” (courage). She battled and beat cancer and suffered from Dementia for 16 years however she did it with the best smile and attitude. Elena was an avid member of the Relay for Life for many years. Elena is survived by her daughter Elisa Steves, son-in-law Michael Steves, grandson Ean Kearney, and granddaughter Elaina Kearney all of Rutland, VT, stepdaughter Jennifer Kourt of Fort Gibson, OK, her brother Gene Syria of Mt. Holly, best friend Betty Merlin of Mount Holly, and many special cousins, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
