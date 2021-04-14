Eli McDermott WELLS — Eli McDermott, 18, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 8, 2021. He was born on April 23, 2002, in Rutland, the son of Grady and Jennifer (Thomas) McDermott. Eli graduated from Carrabassett (Maine) Valley Academy. He was employed as the pit supervisor for his father’s excavation business, Weathered Stone Co. Eli was an exceptional snowboarder and avid adventurer. Survivors include his parents, a sister, Addison McDermott, a brother, Wyatt McDermott, all of Wells; maternal grandparents, Sharon and Alan Parker of Middletown Springs and George Thomas of Comstock, New York; paternal grandmother, Karen McDermott of Cathedral City, California; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his great-grandparents, including his special “Gramma G” Virginia Wood, whom he helped care for. Please join the family for a celebration of his life 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the family home on Lochlea Lane, Wells. Please bring a photo and memories to share. Memorial contributions may be made to the Manchester Skate Park, C/O Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
