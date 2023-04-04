Elisa C. Neglia SPRINGFIELD — Elisa Ciocchi Neglia (nee Corini) passed away on April 1, 2023. She was born May 25,1927 in New York City. Elisa was predeceased by her loving husband Dante Ciocchi and her second loving husband Walter Neglia, as well as six brothers. She is survived by her sister Lola Franse of Arkansas. Elisa lived a full and rich life. A true “city kid” she had a no nonsense, get it done approach to life for herself and oftentimes, others. She attended Evander Childs High School in the Bronx where she excelled in her coursework. Her young life was marred by the tragic loss of her father when she was 15; she worked while in school to help support her family during these difficult times. When she could, she indulged in her favorite pastime – roller skating. Following their return from the Second World War and safely back home in the Bronx, Elisa’s brothers went out on the town one evening and ran into an old acquaintance from the neighborhood. Dante Ciocchi was a dashing young fighter pilot who had flown numerous missions in Mustangs and P-47s. Elisa’s brothers brought Dante home for dinner and it was love at first sight. They courted until Elisa turned 21 and they married on May 23, 1948. Elisa and Dante began their life together; they had two children, Lisa and John. Elisa and Dante worked hard and did all they could to create a good life for themselves and the children who were taught to swim, dance, play tennis, and ride horses, all while enrolled in private schools. Elisa was a loving and strong mother to her two children. She taught them to be kind to others but also to stand up and fight when necessary. She was a wonderful cook and made delicious and hearty meals each night. She was famous for her Eggplant Parm but her personal favorite was Broccoli Rabe! The little family of four shared meals nearly every evening with the occasional pizza night to give Elisa a break. Nicknamed the Energizer Bunny and Grandma Sexy Pants (due to her love of all things sparkly), Elisa was always in motion looking for the next challenge to meet, problem to fix, goals to achieve or metaphorical hills to climb. She even started her own successful business in her sixties. Elisa was charming and fashionable but her delicate looks belied her strong will and powerful presence. She made friends wherever she went but more than that, Elisa had a great capacity for love and compassion, not only for her family but for all with whom she came in contact. Elisa worked most of her life at New Rochelle Hospital, specifically the lab, where she kept things running like a well-oiled machine. In New York in the 1980s during the AIDS Epidemic, Elisa worked closely with the patients; she treated them with respect and kindness and did all she could to make them feel cared for. She remained at the hospital until she retired and in her 80s, volunteered at her local hospital. Over the years Elisa made her home in New York, Florida, and Vermont. While she cared for her family and worked, in her free time she modelled, organized fashion shows, loved real estate and adored shopping. She usually prefaced her words of wisdom with the phrase “I’ve got news for you” said in her very best New York accent. In her later years she became a world traveler with her second husband Walter. Though she enjoyed her trips abroad, Elisa always returned home to the America she loved. She was grateful for the opportunities it gave to her and her family. She was politically active for much of her adult life. She gave generously to numerous charitable causes. Prayer and the spiritual world were also important to Elisa. She could often be found praying for a family member’s cold to vanish or a precious lost object to be found. To her grandchildren she was magical and somewhat enchanted. Elisa leaves behind beloved family members and friends: her son Dr. John Ciocchi and his wife Penelope of Springfield, VT; her daughter Lisa Snook-Mohan and her husband Owen G. Mohan of Northampton, MA; her beloved grandchildren Alexandra, Edward, Matthew, Samantha, Michael, Daniel and John; her two precious great grandchildren Juniper and Dante; her dear friends Patty and Joel Iannuzzi; and her devoted friend and caregiver Kelly Bundy. Elisa lived life to the fullest each and every day. It is hard to imagine the world without her. We will miss her forever. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 6th at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Leeds, MA and will be followed by an informal reception Arrangements are being handled by Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield, VT.
