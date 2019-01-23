Elizabeth A. "Betty" Kessop RUTLAND — Elizabeth Amy “Betty” Kessop, 90, of Rutland, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at her home. She was born in Fort Meade, Florida, May 18, 1928, the daughter of John and Lois (Mattair) Malpass. Betty was a graduate of Tampa High School in Tampa, Florida. Betty lived in Rutland from the time she was 18 years old until the time of her death. She took pride in her children, her home, yard and many flower gardens. Betty was an animal lover and always had a dog or cat. Pansy has been her beloved cat during the past seven years. Dolores McNeil, Tom Heffernan and Claudie Burchfield were her close friends. She looked forward to her daily phone conversations with Dolores, her summertime talks with Tom on the porch or lawn, and sharing old neighborhood stories with Claudie. Betty’s children would like to thank the many friends and acquaintances who befriended their mother while she worked in her yard, grocery shopped, maintained her home, went to various appointments and did her banking. Their kindness enabled Betty to live independently in her home and community until she became ill. Surviving are two daughters Catherine Kessop Miller, Linda Kessop Brown and husband Steven, and one son, Thomas G. Kessop and wife Helena; six grandchildren Seth Miller (Tessa), Rommy Fuller Young (John), Katy Kessop (Salina), T.J. Kessop (Sara), Malaky Brown Cecil (Robert) and Min Brown (Christa); eight great-grandchildren Lukas Kessop, Clayton Kessop, Lilli Worth, Wyatt Cecil, Eloise Cecil, William Cecil, Tayah Fuller and Lincoln Young. She was predeceased by her husband, Emile “Gabby” Kessop, in 1990; and by a son-in-law, Gary Miller, and by a brother, John Malpass, in 1989. Visiting hours will be held Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Officiating will be Rev. Maurice Moreau, O.F.M. Cap. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, C/O Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
