Elizabeth A. Bowen FAIR HAVEN — The graveside service for Elizabeth Ann Bowen, 83, who died Thursday, April 8, 2021, was held Tuesday, April 13, in Fair View Cemetery in Benson. The Rev. John Hardman-Zimmerman officiated. A reception followed at the family home. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
