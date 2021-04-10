Elizabeth A. Bowen FAIR HAVEN — Elizabeth Ann Bowen, 83, formerly of Benson, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her residence, following a brief illness. She was born Nov. 19, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Elmer and Gertrude (Mentzell) Stewart. She was employed as a cook at Camp E-Wen-Akee in Benson for many years, at Tambrands, Wheel Inn and Shaw's Supermarket. Mrs. Bowen was a member of the Eagles Club in Fair Haven. Survivors include a daughter, Shirley Bowen of Orwell; two sons, Roger Bowen of Fair Haven and Edward Bowen; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. The graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, in Fair View Cemetery in Benson. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St, Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
