Elizabeth Ann Eno BENNINGTON — Elizabeth Ann Eno, 79, formerly of Ira, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Vermont Veterans Home. She was born in Colchester, the daughter of George and Sylvia (Wellinger) Isham. She graduated from Burlington High School. On June 12, 1960, she married Edward E. Eno in Williston. In earlier years, Mrs. Eno was employed at New England Telephone Co. and Chittenden County Extension Services. Later, she and her husband worked at Smuggler’s Notch, Groton State Forest and then Emerald Lake State Park. She was also employed as a customer service representative for Orvis Co. in Manchester and Vermont Country Store in Clarendon, from which she retired. Survivors include her husband; children George Eno of Charlottesville, Virginia, Glenn Eno of Wallingford, Sylvia Gulley of Bennington and Susan Clark of Rutland; grandchildren and siblings. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Arrangements are by Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington.
