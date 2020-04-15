Elizabeth Anne Newton PITTSFORD — Elizabeth Anne Newton passed away suddenly on April 8, 2020, due to natural causes. She was 46. Beth was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, July 11, 1973, to Susan and Gene Gilman. The family moved to Wallingford in 1985 and Beth attended the elementary school, as well as Mill River Union High School. Before graduation, at the age of 15, she started working in the food business as a server and continued for the rest of her life, most recently the 99 Restaurant. She married Brent Newton of Brandon on July 24, 1999, and from that marriage came two lovely children, Mathew Allen Newton and Casey Shea Newton, both currently students at Otter Valley Union High School. She was a loving wife and mother to her children. Beth worked with the public. She had many friends and would do anything for anyone but, in her off time she was a home body who enjoyed spending it with her family, going to and floating around Fern Lake or Lake Dunmore or quietly at home baking or watching movies. Beth was predeceased by her mother, Susan Gilman. She leaves behind her husband and children; and her sister, Laura Gilman and her significant other Rick Batease and son Damien Batease of Rutland; her father, Gene of Wallingford; and two uncles, Paul Gilman of Essex Junction; and James Wadleigh of Boston, Massachusetts. There will be no services at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
