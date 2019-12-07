Elizabeth "Betty" Adams CASTLETON — Elizabeth “Betty" (Babcock) Adams, 91, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her residence. She was born Aug. 30, 1928, in Bethel, the daughter of George and Edith (Countermarsh) Babcock. She served in the U.S. Navy and graduated from the Navy Hospital Corpsman School. Mrs. Adams was employed as a histology technician at Hanover Regional Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, North Carolina. Survivors include two stepsons Jesse Adams and Mark Adams, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina; a sister, Ruby Bisson, of Castleton, and a brother, George Babcock, of Proctor; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Jesse H. Adams; a sister, Yvonne Berg, in 2016; three brothers Edward Babcock in 1979, Joseph Babcock in 2010 and Raymond Babcock. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in Oleander Memorial Gardens in North Carolina.
