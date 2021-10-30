Elizabeth “Betty” Allen Barnouw FAIR HAVEN — Elizabeth “Betty” Allen Barnouw, age 100, passed away October 25, 2021, at her home in Fair Haven. Betty was born in Middletown, NY on July 26, 1921. She was the daughter of Leslie and Kate (Kenny) Prince. She graduated from Middletown (NY) high school and received her BA degree in music from Smith College in 1943. She earned a Master’s of Science in Speech-Language Pathology from UVM in 1967. She married Frederick S. Allen; president of the Allen National Bank in 1946, and following his death married Erik Barnouw; Professor Emeritus from Columbia University, author and media historian. She taught music at Emma Willard School in Troy, NY and in the public schools of Fair Haven. She then planned a music therapy program, for children, at VAC in Rutland, and for children at the Caverly Preventorium in Pittsford. She became Speech/Language Pathologist in the Addison-Rutland Supervisory Union in 1966, retiring in 1984. She taught summer classes at Castleton State College. She used music in her work, composing songs and activities for children to help them in speech and language, and songs for plays written by her sister, Pam Walker. In 1983 she was awarded the Robert T. Stafford Distinguished Service Award, for Special Education, the Community Commitment and Service Award from the Rutland Regional Board for Family Services in 2004 and the first Honorary Citizen of the year award by the Fair Haven Rotary Club in 2012. In addition to her work in the schools, she was active in the Fair Haven Community, in the Fair Haven Health Council, Heard Start, Recycling, Meals on Wheels, Fair Haven Historical Society and FAN, Fair Haven Area Neighborhoods, an anti-drugs organization. She recently received an Individual Achievement Award from the Fair Haven Historical Society. Her other interest includes playing two-piano duets and vegetable gardening. Surviving are a granddaughter; Stephanie Allen Lewis and great granddaughter; Nancy Hope Lewis, step-son; Jeffrey Barnouw and step-daughters; Susanna Gilmore and Karen Barnouw, and treasured nieces and nephews. Mrs. Barnouw was predeceased by her parents, her two husbands, two sisters; Jean Hatheway and Pamela Walker and step-son’s; Frederick George Allen and Roger Vail Allen. Respecting her wishes all funeral ceremonies will be private, with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
