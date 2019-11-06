Elizabeth "Betty" Fowler BENSON — Elizabeth “Betty” Fowler, 88, a longtime resident of Benson, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Loretto Home in Rutland. She was born on Sept. 15, 1931, in Hubbardton, the daughter of Elmer H. and Alta (Foote) Brown. Elizabeth “Betty” graduated from the Fair Haven High School in 1949. She married Frank “Junior” Fowler on May 14, 1955. Elizabeth “Betty” worked on the family farm and JayMar/Fair Haven Specialties for 16 years, Tambrands for five and then Metromail for five until she retired. She enjoyed knitting, puzzles, reading and her flower gardens. Survivors include a daughter, Marcia Sheldrick and husband Gary, of West Haven; a grandson, Tracey Sheldrick and wife Christine, a great-grandson, Hayden Sheldrick, of Castleton; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; husband; and two sisters Audrey Ellis and Olive Pettis. Per her request, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Private burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Benson. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Benson Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 163, Benson, VT 05731.
