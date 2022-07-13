Elizabeth “Betty” Miller MANCHESTER — Elizabeth Miller of Manchester, VT died after a long illness on July 7, 2022 in the Equinox Terrace at the age of 98. A celebration of life for Elizabeth will be held in Peru, with a service in the Peru Cemetery on August 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM, followed by refreshments and food at the Town Center. For the full obituary and to send personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
