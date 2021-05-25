Elizabeth Brown PITTSFORD — Elizabeth “Libby” Brown, 79, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Oct. 21, 1941, in Rutland, the daughter of Walter and Hazel (Dawson) Brown. She was employed as a waitress at Fairmont Restaurant for a number of years. She enjoyed country music, especially Johnny Cash, playing bingo and movie nights. Survivors include siblings, Paul Brown of Proctor, Josephine Burke-Begins, Rose Grandchamp, both of Rutland, Charlotte Wallace of Shrewsbury; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, John, Richard, infant George, Andrew, Margaret Dimick; and her common law husband, Everett Amsden. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford, with the Rev. Mark Loseby officiating. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
