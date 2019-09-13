Elizabeth C. "Betty" Helberg SPRINGFIELD — Elizabeth Carol “Betty” Helberg, 86, died Sept. 8, 2019, at The Meadows Assisted Living in Rutland. She was born Aug. 6, 1933, in Rutland, the daughter of Harry A. and Bernice Eliza (Burton) Colburn, of Mount Holly. Her mother died two months after her birth; she was raised by her maternal Aunt Doris A. (Burton) and Ralph T. Vesper, also of Mount Holly. She graduated in 1951 from Black River High School in Ludlow. On July 15, 1952, she married Warren H. Helberg in Mount Holly. Mrs. Helberg worked at Ludlow Savings Bank, Vermont National Bank, for Springfield United Way and as an income tax preparer in Springfield. She enjoyed tending their apple trees and making apple pies. Survivors include her son, Neil Helberg, of Amherst, New Hampshire; two granddaughters; her sister, Patricia Slade, of South Londonderry; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Oct. 18, 2007; two sons John Helberg in 1983 and Brian Helberg in 2008; and eight siblings. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at United Church of Ludlow, where a calling hour begins at noon in the second floor church parlor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Ludlow, 48 Pleasant St., Ludlow, VT 05149; or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
